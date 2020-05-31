AAP Entertainment

Rock guitarist Bob Kulick dies at 70

By AAP Newswire

Bob Kulick, who at times played guitar for the rock band Kiss, has died, his brother announced on Twitter. He was 70.

"I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick. His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated. Please respect the Kulick Family's privacy during this sad time. RIP," wrote Bruce Kalick on Twitter on Friday.

Kulick auditioned for Kiss in the early 1970s, but the lead guitarist role went to Ace Frehley, who went on to co-found the band with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss in 1973. The musician contributed to several of Kiss' albums The musician contributed to several of Kiss' albums and worked with Stanley on his solo album in 1978.

"We are heartbroken. Our deepest condolences to the Kulick family in this difficult time," the band posted on Twitter.

Kulick also played with the West Coast heavy metal band WASP, Lou Reed and singer Meat Loaf's touring band, the Neverland Express. He also co-wrote the song Sweet Victory for the Super Bowl-inspired episode of Nickelodeon's SpongeBob Squarepants.

His brother Bruce Kulick also played guitar for Kiss between 1984 and 1996. The two brothers toured with Meat Loaf together and collaborated on a few releases.

