Rock guitarist Bob Kulick dies at 70

Bob Kulick, who at times played guitar for the rock band Kiss, has died, his brother announced on Twitter. He was 70.

"I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick. His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated. Please respect the Kulick Family's privacy during this sad time. RIP," wrote Bruce Kalick on Twitter on Friday.