AAP Entertainment

JK Rowling publishes new story online

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of J K Rowling - AAP

1 of 1

J K Rowling is publishing a new story called The Ickabog, which will be free to read online to help entertain children and families stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Harry Potter author says she wrote the fairy tale for her children as a bedtime story more than a decade ago.

Set in an imaginary land, it is a stand-alone story "about truth and the abuse of power" for children from seven to nine years old and is unrelated to Rowling's other books.

Rowling said the draft of the story had stayed in her attic while she focused on writing books for adults.

She said her children, now teenagers, were "touchingly enthusiastic" when she recently suggested retrieving the story and publishing it for free.

"For the last few weeks I've been immersed in a fictional world I thought I'd never enter again. As I worked to finish the book, I started reading chapters nightly to the family again," she said on Tuesday.

"'The Ickabog's first two readers told me what they remember from when they were tiny, and demanded the reinstatement of bits they'd particularly liked (I obeyed)."

The first two chapters were posted online on Tuesday, with daily instalments to follow until July 10.

The book will be published in print later this year, and Rowling said she will pledge royalties from its sales to projects helping those particularly affected by the pandemic.

Latest articles

Other sport

Morris, Loxton baggy greens up for auction

A private collector has put the baggy green caps of Arthur Morris and Sam Loxton, who were both part of Don Bradman’s 1948 Invincibles, up for auction.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

New law risks making cricket boring: Starc

Mitchell Starc says something needs to be done to address the balance between bat and ball if players won’t be allowed to shine the ball with saliva.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Starc praises NSW for pushing back on cuts

Star paceman Mitchell Starc says Cricket NSW deserves praise for pushing back and asking questions in response to Cricket Australia’s cost-cutting mission.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Italian wins Picasso in French raffle

An Italian woman has won a Pablo Picasso painting worth 1 million euros in a French charity raffle that raised money for African water projects.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Powderfinger reunites for online concert

Australian band Powderfinger has come out of a decade-long hiatus to play some hits and raise funds for music workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Celeb support to save unburnt NSW forest

Actor Claudia Karvan has thrown her support behind a campaign to halt a forest being felled to create 180 housing lots at bushfire-ravaged Manyana in NSW.

AAP Newswire