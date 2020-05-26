AAP Entertainment

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli had virus

By AAP Newswire

Tenor Andrea Bocelli says he's fully recovered from the coronavirus. - AAP



Andrea Bocelli, the world famous Italian tenor, has revealed he tested positive to the novel coronavirus in March but has since recovered fully.

He spoke to reporters outside a hospital in Pisa where he went to donate blood for research on experimental plasma treatment for Covid-19 patients, the ANSA news agency said on Tuesday.

The 61-year-old artist said his wife and their two children also caught the virus, but nobody in the family was seriously ill. "Only a slight temperature, 37.2, 37.3 [degrees] or not even that," he said.

"I took a swab test and saw that I was positive. Honestly, when I discovered that, it was March 10, I took a swim in the pool because I felt fine," ANSA also quoted Bocelli as saying.

A spokesperson for the tenor confirmed the reports and told dpa that Bocelli took another swab test for the novel coronavirus in late March, which came out negative.

On Easter day, April 12, Bocelli gave a special concert in an empty Duomo cathedral in Milan. The performance aimed to spread hope in a city hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

