Powderfinger reunites for online concert

By AAP Newswire

Australian rock band Powderfinger has given its first concert in a decade to raise funds for those in the music industry affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Frontman Bernard Fanning and bandmates Ian Haug, John Collins, Darren Middleton and Jon Coghill performed a 40-minute set of hits, streamed live on YouTube on Saturday night.

The five musicians were performing remotely from different locations.

From an empty hall in Brisbane, bassist John Collins encouraged fans to donate to Support Act, an Australian charity that gives crisis help to artists, crew and music workers.

"When this is over and we want to have a big world party, let's get behind it and see some live music and get back out there and support them," Collins said.

Lead singer Bernard Fanning told the more than 86,000 viewers it was a "pretty strange time".

"Lots of us are experiencing all sorts of different difficulties," he said.

"If you know you're struggling with your mental health, it may be the first time this has ever happened, that you've felt like this, seek support.

"There's experts at Beyond Blue. They can help you out.

"You wouldn't be the first person, you won't be the last. There's no shame in it."

The band played seven hits including These Days and My Happiness.

Powderfinger's last gig was in November 2010.

