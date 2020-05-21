AAP Entertainment

Italian wins Picasso in French raffle

By AAP Newswire

Nature Morte by Spanish painter Pablo Picass - AAP

1 of 1

An Italian woman has been identified as the lucky winner of an oil painting by Pablo Picasso that was offered up in a charity raffle.

Raffle organisers identified her as Claudia Borgogno.

Her winning ticket was picked out in an electronic draw at the auction house Christie's in Paris.

Organisers valued the painting Nature Morte or Still Life, as being worth 1 million euros ($A1.7 million).

"Claudia has won this extraordinary painting tonight that is worth one million and so is a millionaire," organiser Peri Cochin announced after the winner's name and winning ticket number were displayed on a screen.

The 51,140 tickets sold for 100 euros each. Proceeds are going to provide water for villagers in Madagascar and Cameroon.

Organisers said the winner ticket was initially bought by someone else in Italy in December and then seemingly given as a gift to the eventual winner.

Latest articles

Dairy

Upskilling Victoria’s dairy workforce

Job seekers matched with Victorian dairy farmers looking for workers will receive specific training as part of the new Dairy Farm Induction Program. The $715 000 program run by Dairy Australia and backed by the Victorian Government will help...

Country News
Dairy

Farmers urged to use dairy code in new-season supply agreements

NSW Farmers Association is urging dairy farmers to utilise the mandatory dairy code of conduct as processors gear up to announce new milk prices. The upcoming season will be the first time processors are required to disclose the minimum farm gate...

Rodney Woods
Dairy

Kyabram dairy farmer joins irrigation project

Every northern Victorian farmer knows the importance of irrigation and getting the best value out of every single drop of water, and Kyabram dairy farmer Andrew Murphy is no exception. With a milking platform of just 100 ha and a spring peak...

Sophie Baldwin

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Dinner and show for NSW quarantine guests

Hundreds of people in hotel quarantine in Sydney have been treated to a unique performance by accomplished Australian opera singer Jane Ede.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Director Lynn Shelton dies at 54

Indie film director Lynn Shelton who also directed acclaimed TV shows Little Fires Everywhere, and Mad Men, has died from a blood disorder at the age of 54.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

‘Frozen’ falls victim to Broadway shutdown

Disney has confirmed that the live stage musical version of its blockbuster 2013 family movie Frozen will not reopen once Broadway resumes in New York.

AAP Newswire