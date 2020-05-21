AAP Entertainment

Body of WWE pro Gaspard found on US beach

By AAP Newswire

Shad Gaspard - AAP

1 of 1

The body of former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard has been found on Los Angeles' Venice Beach after he was caught in a rip current last weekend, US police say.

Patrol officers were flagged down about 1.25am local time by a person reporting that a body had washed ashore, a Police Department statement said.

He was identified as Gaspard and his family was notified, police said. Gaspard went missing last Sunday after he went swimming with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh.

The boy was rescued and several other swimmers made it out of the water safely.

Gaspard, 39, gained prominence in the WWE as one half of the tag-team group Cryme Time along with his partner JTG.

After retiring in 2010, Gaspard has had small roles on TV and in movies, including the 2015 Kevin Hart comedy Get Hard.

He was about 46 metres from shore when he was last spotted by a lifeguard, police said. A wave crashed over him and he was swept out to sea.

His wife, Siliana Gaspard, issued a statement on Tuesday thanking authorities and fans.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad," the statement said.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton hairdresser retires after 57 years on the job

After 57 years in the business, Shepparton’s Graham Mitchell knows hairdressing is so much more than cutting and colouring hair. It’s about sharing life with locals — the tears, the triumphs and the truly terrific hairdos. Just ask his...

Charmayne Allison
News

Write a letter to become a part of Australia’s history

Would you like to be a part of Australia’s history? Greater Shepparton locals are being called on to capture this historic moment in time by writing a letter about their experience of the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative launched by Australi...

Morgan Dyer
News

Heavy rains hit region overnight

Downpours and thunderstorms moved through the Goulburn Valley region on Tuesday night. Shepparton received its highest amount of rainfall this month at 13.8 mm overnight on May 19, with barely any rainfall in the days preceding. In the 24 hours to...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Dinner and show for NSW quarantine guests

Hundreds of people in hotel quarantine in Sydney have been treated to a unique performance by accomplished Australian opera singer Jane Ede.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Director Lynn Shelton dies at 54

Indie film director Lynn Shelton who also directed acclaimed TV shows Little Fires Everywhere, and Mad Men, has died from a blood disorder at the age of 54.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

‘Frozen’ falls victim to Broadway shutdown

Disney has confirmed that the live stage musical version of its blockbuster 2013 family movie Frozen will not reopen once Broadway resumes in New York.

AAP Newswire