AAP Entertainment

Foxtel streaming service to launch soon

By AAP Newswire

A scene from Game of Thrones - AAP

1 of 1

Foxtel is to launch a new streaming service from next week with more than 10,000 hours of content sourced from Sony, NBCU, FX and the BBC.

It will also carry WarnerMedia content following a deal announced earlier this month.

The name of the new service and its price point have not yet been officially disclosed although the Australian Financial Review reported last month that it would likely be called Binge.

It has gone under the codename Project Ares and has been built using the same technology as Kayo, Foxtel's $25-a-month live sports app.

A joint venture between News Corp and Telstra, Foxtel has been struggling to hold on to subscribers, due in part to its high price.

That price had been justified by an emphasis on live sports but since the coronavirus lockdown, live sport has been largely wiped off the roster.

Foxtel last month announced a wave of redundancies, with most job cuts falling at its sports division.

Netflix had 12.2 million subscribers in Australia as of March 2020, according to research firm Roy Morgan.

Nine Entertainment's Stan had 3.7 million, Disney Plus 1.8 million and Amazon Prime 1.5 million.

-With AAP

Latest articles

News

Parcel deliveries soar at Tallygaroopna post office

He said he and Andrea missed the daily chats and regular face-to-face contact with customers who would come in to buy their copy of The News

John Lewis
News

Mooroopna community housing to help locals with manageable mental health conditions

The Haven Foundation has reiterated that new community housing set for Mooroopna will not devalue surrounding properties or present a safety risk to families. The first stage of the development, to be completed in early 2021, will provide supported...

Charmayne Allison
News

Local wetland thrives thanks to environmental top-up

The flora and fauna of Loch Garry will continue to thrive thanks to a recent 1000 Ml top-up. This is the first time the wetland north of Shepparton has received a delivery of water for the environment. The water is expected to shallowly...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Hacked law firm has A-list clients

A major US media and entertainment law firm has had its data system hacked, with data stolen from clients including Lady Gaga, Madonna and Bruce Springsteen.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

‘Frozen’ falls victim to Broadway shutdown

Disney has confirmed that the live stage musical version of its blockbuster 2013 family movie Frozen will not reopen once Broadway resumes in New York.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Director Lynn Shelton dies at 54

Indie film director Lynn Shelton who also directed acclaimed TV shows Little Fires Everywhere, and Mad Men, has died from a blood disorder at the age of 54.

AAP Newswire