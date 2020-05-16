AAP Entertainment

Pre-Kirk Star Trek TV series in works

By AAP Newswire

Actors from the original Star Trek - AAP

1 of 1

Star Trek is boldly going back to its roots.

CBS has revealed that it had given a series order to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a new show that will take place on the starship Enterprise in the years prior to James T. Kirk coming aboard as captain. The new show is set, like other recent Star Trek spinoffs, to stream on CBS All Access. But it will, according to co-creator and executive producer Akiva Goldsman, hew more closely to the original Kirk-era Star Trek in structure and tone than those other recent additions to the franchise have.

"We're going to try to harken back to some classical 'Trek' values, to be optimistic, and to be more episodic," Goldsman tell Variety. "Obviously, we will take advantage of the serialised nature of character and story building. But I think our plots will be more closed-ended than you've seen in either 'Discovery' or 'Picard.'"

Discovery, the first of the All Access series, broke with past Star Trek iterations by being the first to tell a highly serialised story. Picard, which premiered this year, followed suit, and presented a more sceptical view of the future than its humanist predecessors did.

The original Star Trek, in keeping with TV conventions of the late '60s, told stories so self-contained that events that seemed to traumatise characters in one episode would never be mentioned again in subsequent ones. By the '90s and early 2000s, a new wave of shows including The Next Generation, Voyager and especially Deep Space Nine introduced elements of serialised storytelling to a structure that was still essentially episodic.

"I imagine it to be closer to the original series than even DS9," Goldsman says of Strange New Worlds. "We can really tell closed-ended stories. We can find ourselves in episodes that are tonally of a piece." Of the type of episode that Strange New Worlds might attempt that Discovery or Picard might not, Goldsman says, "It's hard to do a shore-leave episode in the middle of a long, serialised arc."

Latest articles

Tennis

ATP/WTA tours extend tennis suspension

Professional tennis on the ATP and WTA tours has been suspended until August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Djokovic confident of claiming slam record

World No.1 Novak Djokovic is confident of claiming Roger Federer’s record of 20 grand slam titles.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Ivanisevic’s hope for Kyrgios slam glory

Goran Ivanisevic sees a lot of his tempestuous former self in Nick Kyrgios and believes he too can overcome those issues to become a grand slam champion.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Crowe feared Gladiator would kill career

Twenty years after the release of Gladiator, it’s been revealed that Russell Crowe initially feared the multiple Oscar-winning movie could be a career killer.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Hacked law firm has A-list clients

A major US media and entertainment law firm has had its data system hacked, with data stolen from clients including Lady Gaga, Madonna and Bruce Springsteen.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Little Richard dies

The self-proclaimed architect of rock ‘n’ roll Little Richard is being mourned by the music industry after his death at his home in Tullahoma, Tennessee.

AAP Newswire