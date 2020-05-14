AAP Entertainment

Wolf of Wall St producer reaches 1MDB deal

By AAP Newswire

Hollywood film producer Riza Aziz - AAP

Malaysian prosecutors have dropped a money laundering case against a producer of Hollywood film The Wolf of Wall Street and the stepson of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, citing a deal for an undisclosed amount to be paid to the government.

Riza Aziz, the co-founder of Red Granite Productions that was behind the 2013 Oscar-nominated film, was charged with five counts of money laundering in 2019 over allegations he had received $US248 million misappropriated from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

US and Malaysian authorities say about $US4.5 billion was looted from 1MDB, co-founded in 2009 by then-premier Najib.

A sessions court judge on Thursday ruled the charges against Riza would be withdrawn without acquittal after prosecutors said they had reached a deal in which the government would receive "a substantial sum running into several million ringgit".

Gopal said steps would be taken to ensure a full acquittal for Riza upon completion of the deal.

Riza's lawyer Hariharan Tara Singh declined to comment.

The US Department of Justice has said Red Granite financed three films, including The Wolf of Wall Street, using money they suspect were stolen from 1MDB.

Red Granite paid the US government $US60 million in 2017 to settle a civil forfeiture claim over the rights to the films.

The United States has returned or assisted Malaysia with recovering about $US600 million from the sale of assets allegedly bought with stolen 1MDB funds.

After losing an election to Mahathir Mohamad in 2019, Najib was slapped with 42 criminal charges tied to losses at now-defunct 1MDB and other state entities.

He has pleaded not guilty and has consistently denied wrongdoing.

