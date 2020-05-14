AAP Entertainment

Showbiz Etheridge Latest

By AAP Newswire

The 21-year-old son of singer Melissa Etheridge has died. - AAP

1 of 1

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge says her "heart is broken" after her 21-year-old son died following a battle with drug addiction.

"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," she said in a statement on Wednesday.

"My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends.

"My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief.

"We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now."

"I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me."

Latest articles

Entertainment

Showbiz Etheridge Latest

The 21-year-old son of Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge has died following a battle with drug addiction.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Jethro Tull frontman has lung disease

Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson has revealed he has an incurable lung disease.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Crowe to star as mobster in thriller

Russell Crowe is set to star in Paramount’s thriller American Son, playing a ruthless mobster.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Bob Dylan’s new ‘rough and rowdy’ album

Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has announced a new album, Rough And Rowdy Ways, in his first collection of original material since 2012.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Crowe feared Gladiator would kill career

Twenty years after the release of Gladiator, it’s been revealed that Russell Crowe initially feared the multiple Oscar-winning movie could be a career killer.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Hacked law firm has A-list clients

A major US media and entertainment law firm has had its data system hacked, with data stolen from clients including Lady Gaga, Madonna and Bruce Springsteen.

AAP Newswire