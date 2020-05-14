Crowe to star as mobster in thriller

AAP Entertainment
Crowe to star as mobster in thrillerBy AAP Newswire
Russell Crowe is set to star in Paramount's thriller American Son, which is based on the critically acclaimed French film A Prophet.
Andrew "Rapman" Onwubolu is on board to direct the movie from a screenplay by Dennis Lehane. Neal H. Moritz and Toby Jaffe are producing through Original Film.
American Son centres around a man, who, after falling under the control of a ruthless mobster (played by Crowe) while in prison, builds a multiracial crime syndicate, takes down his mentor, and earns a place for his crew alongside the Italian and Russian mafias.
The original pic, directed by Jacques Audiard, follows an Arab man (played by Tahar Rahim), who's sent to a French prison, where he becomes a mafia kingpin.
A Prophet went on to win the grand prix at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival. It was also nominated for best foreign-language film at the 2010 Oscars.
Originally set up at Sony Pictures, where it was retitled American Son, the film is now a major priority for Paramount.
Crowe's next film, Unhinged, will mark the first movie to return to theatres since the pandemic. It debuts on July 1 with Solstice Studios distributing.
Crowe recently appeared in True History of the Kelly Gang and portrayed Roger Ailes in the Showtime limited series The Loudest Voice.