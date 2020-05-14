AAP Entertainment

Crowe to star as mobster in thriller

By AAP Newswire

Russell Crowe is to star in a thriller as a mobster. - AAP

Russell Crowe is set to star in Paramount's thriller American Son, which is based on the critically acclaimed French film A Prophet.

Andrew "Rapman" Onwubolu is on board to direct the movie from a screenplay by Dennis Lehane. Neal H. Moritz and Toby Jaffe are producing through Original Film.

American Son centres around a man, who, after falling under the control of a ruthless mobster (played by Crowe) while in prison, builds a multiracial crime syndicate, takes down his mentor, and earns a place for his crew alongside the Italian and Russian mafias.

The original pic, directed by Jacques Audiard, follows an Arab man (played by Tahar Rahim), who's sent to a French prison, where he becomes a mafia kingpin.

A Prophet went on to win the grand prix at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival. It was also nominated for best foreign-language film at the 2010 Oscars.

Originally set up at Sony Pictures, where it was retitled American Son, the film is now a major priority for Paramount.

Crowe's next film, Unhinged, will mark the first movie to return to theatres since the pandemic. It debuts on July 1 with Solstice Studios distributing.

Crowe recently appeared in True History of the Kelly Gang and portrayed Roger Ailes in the Showtime limited series The Loudest Voice.

