AAP Entertainment

Depp ex-lovers defend him in libel suit

By AAP Newswire

US actor Johnny Depp - AAP

1 of 1

Two former romantic partners of actor Johnny Depp have come to his defence in his libel suit against British newspaper The Sun, dismissing claims he was violent or abusive.

Actresses Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder offered supportive statements for the Pirates of the Caribbean star, who is suing the tabloid paper's publisher, News Group Newspapers, over an April 2018 article that referred to the 56-year-old Depp as a "wife -beater".

The article contained allegations by Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard, who filed for divorce after requesting a domestic violence restraining order. Depp has strenuously denied the allegations.

In a hearing conducted remotely, lawyers for Depp argued that statements from Ryder and Paradis should be included as evidence in the actor's case against the publisher.

"We've been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together," Paradis said, court documents show.

"Through all these years, I've known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father."

She said he was "never violent or abusive".

Depp's lawyers also want to include evidence from Ryder, who was in a relationship with the star in the 1990s.

"I cannot wrap my head around (Heard's) accusations," she said according to the documents.

"He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me."

A two-week trial was due to start in London on March 25 but it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The case is now scheduled for July.

Latest articles

News

Australia holds firm against Chinese boycott threats

“Maybe the ordinary people will say ‘Why should we drink Australian wine? Eat Australian beef?’,“ he told The Australian Financial Review

Country News
News

Farmers fight windfarm plan

DAIRY FARMER angst is growing over plans for a giant wind farm in south-west Victoria. Farmers have joined a Moyne Shire Hexham wind farm community engagement committee and will argue that prime farming land should be kept for farming purposes...

Dairy News
News

Virus will impact global agricultural trade

A new report shows third-wave coronavirus impacts are likely to hit Australia’s agriculture sector. The report, released on April 23, highlighted the spread of the virus would have an effect on Australia’s trade. The International Monetary Fund has...

Country News

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Bob Dylan’s new ‘rough and rowdy’ album

Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has announced a new album, Rough And Rowdy Ways, in his first collection of original material since 2012.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Crowe feared Gladiator would kill career

Twenty years after the release of Gladiator, it’s been revealed that Russell Crowe initially feared the multiple Oscar-winning movie could be a career killer.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Kraftwerk co-founder Schneider dies at 73

Florian Schneider-Esleben, a co-founder of German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, has died at the age of 73.

AAP Newswire