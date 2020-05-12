AAP Entertainment

BBC commentator calls Vic penguin parade

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of penguins on Phillip Island - AAP

1 of 1

A BBC sports commentator in lockdown has narrated Phillip Island's penguin parade to make up for the lack of live events.

The penguins' daily walk to their burrows on the Victorian island has become the latest event to be narrated by Andrew Cotter, after he commentated on the antics of his labradors Olive and Mabel.

"I knew all about the penguins of Phillip Island before this and have visited Melbourne and the Great Ocean Road or Mornington Peninsula every year for the past 15 years," Cotter said.

"I love it all down there so this was a natural fit."

The daily parade of penguins, who waddle from the shoreline to their burrows, attracts thousands of visitors to Phillip Island Nature Park every year.

The park's chief executive Catherine Basterfield said Cotter's treatment would give the animals global exposure.

"The penguins are quite comfortable in front of an audience as they are used to doing their nightly waddle in front of visitors at the penguin parade, but this kind of global recognition goes above and beyond," she said.

"The penguins never fail to entertain with their antics, and Andrew's wonderful wit has captured this beautifully."

