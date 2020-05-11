Aussies sending nudes to Spencer Tunick

AAP Entertainment

Locked down in his New York home, world famous artist Spencer Tunick battled depression while contemplating all the goals he set for an isolation period amid a global pandemic.

The possibility of creating one of his large-scale, iconic nude shoots at a landmark like the Sydney Opera House was out of the question.

But during a time when everyone is communicating via video chats, he decided to invite people around the world to help create a naked mosaic titled Stay Apart Together, to highlight "human connection in the virtual world".

Up to 100 volunteers will be directed to pose online as the artist composes an image where different nude bodies in their own personal space will create an image "similar to a window in a church".

Australians are among the first to be offered a spot in the artist's creation and anybody selected for the communal artwork will also feature in an Australian-only canvas.

"I've been getting so much love from Australia that I felt like connecting," Tunick told AAP.

"Anyone above the age of 18, all body shapes, all races. COVID-19 impacts all of us and I want my artwork to be representative of this unique moment in time."

Living in one of the worst-hit regions in the US, Tunick has experienced the struggle of coronavirus first-hand, tending to a family member who lives nearby as they recovered from coronavirus.

The artistic endeavour has helped Tunick get through lockdown and he believes it can help those amateur models willing to participate.

People from every corner of the world took part in rehearsals, allowing Tunick to connect with people from all walks of life.

"Some of them are nurses and doctors coming home from the COVID units and they are making time to be in this after their work is done

"For them it's a chance to escape and do something completely different to take their minds off of what the're surrounded with."

Melbourne nurse Elane Johnson, 36, was one of them and she described the project as an opportunity to be part of something bigger.

"I feel like people are feeling scared and more disconnected than ever," she said.

"Life is too short to stress about the naked body ... Especially when your job is swabbing COVID patients!"

The resulting artwork will be exhibited on the artist's Instagram account.

