Celebrities send out Mother’s Day wishes

Celebrities send out Mother’s Day wishesBy AAP Newswire
Victoria Beckham has marked Mother's Day by saying she misses her son and cannot wait to be reunited with her family.
The star, 46, wished a happy Mother's Day "to all the mothers celebrating and being celebrated around the world today".
Addressing her son, she said: "I miss you Brooklyn Beckham."
Beckham added that she "cannot wait for the time when I can be reunited with all my family".
She shared the message alongside a photo of her alongside her children.
Other celebrities also shared Mother's Day messages to mark the occasion.
Actor Chris Hemsworth wrote on Instagram: "Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mums out there. We salute you!"
Kiss bassist Gene Simmons also paid a tribute to his late mother.
He tweeted: "To my mother: always in my heart and soul.
"I miss you terribly every day.
"And I'll miss you until the very last breath I take.
"Run over to your mother, while she is still here.
"Hug her. Kiss her. And tell her you love her... Every day!"
Actress Rebel Wilson also shared a picture of herself with her mother.
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared a Mother's Day tribute.
She tweeted: "Happy Mother's Day to all the maternal figures around the world.
"Today, we celebrate you."