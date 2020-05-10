Jagger leads tributes to Little Richard

Mick Jagger has led tributes to Rock 'n' Roll singer Little Richard following his death at the age of 87.

Little Richard, who inspired musicians including The Beatles, David Bowie and Elton John, was a Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer and renowned for hits such as Tutti Frutti and Long Tall Sally.

The Rolling Stones singer said he had "contributed so much to popular music", adding that he would "watch his moves" to learn from them while they toured together.

Little Richard was "the biggest inspiration of my early teens" and his music still has "the same raw electric energy when you play it now as when it first shot through the music scene in the mid 50s", he added.

Elton John hailed Little Richard as "without doubt ... my biggest influence", adding: "Seeing him live in my teens was the most exciting event in my life at that point."

Bob Dylan said that Little Richard was "the original spirit that moved me to do everything I would do", adding: "Of course he'll live forever. But it's like a part of your life has gone."

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr described Little Richard as one of his "all-time musical heroes", while Chic star Nile Rodgers said his death represented "the loss of a true giant".

Paying tribute to the singer, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page said that his songs "pioneered Rock 'n' Roll".

Elvis Costello urged people to play the song Rip It Up "very loud" as a tribute to the singer.

"Then play it again. There's nothing anyone can say, that says it better."

Little Richard, born Richard Penniman, died of bone cancer in Tullahoma, Tennessee.

He sold more than 30 million records worldwide.

The singer claimed to be the "architect of Rock 'n' Roll" while receiving a standing ovation at the 1988 Grammy Awards.

"I am the originator!" he added.

He was a major influence on The Beatles, who first met him when they were an up-and-coming young band playing in Germany.

Speaking in 2002, Little Richard said: "Paul (McCartney) would watch me every night when I was up on stage. Paul idolised me and admired my energy.

"The way you see Mick Jagger and Tina Turner walk all over the stage is what I used to do. That's where they all got it from."

In an interview with Michael Parkinson, Bowie said Little Richard had been his "idol" when he was growing up.

Little Richard performed in three tours of the UK between 1962 and 1964, with The Beatles and the Rolling Stones serving as support acts.

John Lennon would later cover his songs Rip It Up and Ready Teddy on his 1975 album Rock And Roll.