Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Little Richard dies

Little Richard, the self-proclaimed "architect of rock 'n' roll" who built his ground-breaking sound with a boiling blend of boogie-woogie, rhythm and blues and gospel, has died at the age of 87, Rolling Stone magazine reports.

Richard influenced legions of performers whose fame would eventually outstrip his own.

His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed his death on Saturday to Rolling Stone, but said the cause of death was unknown.

Richard's bass guitarist, Charles Glenn, told celebrity website TMZ the US musician had been sick for two months and that he died at his Tennessee home, surrounded by his brother, sister and son.

Glenn told TMZ he spoke with Richard on March 27 and the singer asked him to visit, but he could not because of the pandemic. He said Richard was like a father to him, and would sometimes tell him, "Not to take anything away from your dad, but you're my son."

At his peak in the 1950s and early '60s, Richard shouted, moaned, screamed and trilled hits like Tutti Frutti, Long Tall Sally and Good Golly, Miss Molly all the while pounding the piano like a mad man and punctuating lyrics with an occasional shrill "whoooo!".

Time magazine said he played "songs that sounded like nonsense... but whose beat seemed to hint of unearthly pleasures centred somewhere between the gut and the gutter."