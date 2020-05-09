John and Yoko’s Palm Beach house on market

5370537724001

John Lennon's former Palm Beach estate has just popped up for sale $US47.5 million ($A72.8 million), according to the Wall Street Journal. No doubt the superstar musician and his wife Yoko Ono envisioned escaping the brutal New York winters in the Florida sun, though they bought the property only months before his 1980 assassination.

The 14,000 sq. ft., seven-bedroom, nine-bath Mediterranean-style home was built around 1920 by resort architect Addison Mizner. The current owners, John and Cindy Sites, purchased the property, known as El Solano, for $US23 million ($A35 million) in 2016. John Sites is a former executive at Bear Stearns and currently a partner at investment firm Wexford Capital, while his wife founded a chain of barre fitness studios called Go Figure.