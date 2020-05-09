AAP Entertainment

John and Yoko’s Palm Beach house on market

By AAP Newswire

John and Yoko - AAP

1 of 1

John Lennon's former Palm Beach estate has just popped up for sale $US47.5 million ($A72.8 million), according to the Wall Street Journal. No doubt the superstar musician and his wife Yoko Ono envisioned escaping the brutal New York winters in the Florida sun, though they bought the property only months before his 1980 assassination.

The 14,000 sq. ft., seven-bedroom, nine-bath Mediterranean-style home was built around 1920 by resort architect Addison Mizner. The current owners, John and Cindy Sites, purchased the property, known as El Solano, for $US23 million ($A35 million) in 2016. John Sites is a former executive at Bear Stearns and currently a partner at investment firm Wexford Capital, while his wife founded a chain of barre fitness studios called Go Figure.

As per the listing description, the property features an oceanfront dining room, library and grand salon with a wet bar, a study and a large open terrace. Also, included is a tennis pavilion and a three-car garage.

Interestingly, Robert Rosen's book "Nowhere Man: The Final Days of John Lennon," reveals that Lennon and Ono never actually visited the property before buying it for $US725,000 ($A1.1 million). "Instead, they dispatched a servant to take Polaroid pictures," Rosen wrote. "The servant would tell the real-estate agent that he represented a businessman who preferred to remain anonymous. Yoko would then study the pictures with her Council of Seers." The singer/songwriter and his wife planned an extensive renovation after purchasing the property, which was completed by Ono after Lennon's death, before she sold the estate in 1986 for $3.15 million.

The posh compound is surrounded by high-profile neighbours including Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and rock star Rod Stewart, while the property next door is owned by prolific novelist James Patterson. In fact, according to the Palm Beach Daily News, Patterson actually shares a wall with the Sites' guesthouse, giving the impression that the two properties are linked, though they are on separate parcels.

Latest articles

News

Two men charged following cannabis crop bust

Shepparton police have arrested two men in relation to an ongoing drug investigation. Detective Sergeant Jason Frost confirmed a 44-year-old Braybrook man and a 30 year-old Northern Territory man were arrested this week. It comes after a warrant was...

Liz Mellino
News

COVID-19 sparks Shepparton vegie garden boom

First it was toilet paper — then it was vegie seedlings. It began the weekend before Easter. People desperate to grow their own food supply stripped Shepparton district garden nursery shelves of seedlings for anything edible. But the boom...

John Lewis
News

Strathmerton man sentenced to 22 years for murder

A man who murdered a stranger over the noise of children splashing and playing in a dam has been jailed for more than two decades.

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Bob Dylan’s new ‘rough and rowdy’ album

Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has announced a new album, Rough And Rowdy Ways, in his first collection of original material since 2012.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Kraftwerk co-founder Schneider dies at 73

Florian Schneider-Esleben, a co-founder of German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, has died at the age of 73.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Virus expert Fauci inspired romance novel

The author of the 1991 romance novel “Happy Endings” says US pandemic expert Dr Anthony Fauci was the inspiration for the book’s “brainy and sexy” male lead.

AAP Newswire