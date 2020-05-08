AAP Entertainment

Bob Dylan’s new ‘rough and rowdy’ album

Bob Dylan has announced a new album titled Rough And Rowdy Ways.

The influential singer-songwriter, 78, also released a single titled False Prophet, his third during the coronavirus pandemic, following on from Murder Most Foul and I Contain Multitudes.

All three tracks will appear on Rough And Rowdy Ways, which will arrive on June 19, according to Dylan's official Twitter account.

"I ain't no false prophet, I just said what I said, I'm just here to bring vengeance on somebody's head," Dylan growls on False Prophet.

The song's artwork features a skeleton dressed in a suit and top hat, holding a gift-wrapped package in one hand and a syringe in the other.

The skeleton's silhouette is a hanging man.

Rough And Rowdy Ways will be Dylan's 39th studio album and his first collection of original material since 2012's Tempest.

He has since released three albums of tracks from the Great American Songbook.

In March, he surprised fans with Murder Most Foul, a 17-minute meditation on the assassination of John F Kennedy.

