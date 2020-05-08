AAP Entertainment

British rapper Ty dies from virus aged 47

By AAP Newswire

Rapper Ty - AAP

Acclaimed UK rapper Ty, best known for his 2003 album Upwards, has died from coronavirus at age 47.

Ty, son of Nigerian immigrants whose legal name was Ben Chijioke, was admitted to a hospital in early April with COVID-19, the Guardian reported.

He was later placed in a medically-induced coma.

According to a GoFundMe set up by a close friend, Ty left the intensive care unit on April 19.

The page raised $US20,000 ($A31,003) for the rapper and his family but has not been updated since then.

In 2004, Ty was nominated for the Mercury Prize, honouring the best album by a British or Irish artist, for Upwards.

The acclaimed release was his second album, following his 2001 debut The Awkward.

Ty released three solo albums after Upwards, the most recent in 2018, before forming the British hip-hop group Kingdem with Rodney P and Blak Twang in 2019.

Some of those who knew Ty, including many in Britain's rap scene, mourned his death on Twitter.

