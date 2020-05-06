AAP Entertainment

Virus expert Fauci inspired romance novel

By AAP Newswire

Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Anthony Fauci. - AAP

1 of 1

US pandemic expert Dr Anthony Fauci was the inspiration for the top-selling 1991 romance novel "Happy Endings," according to the book's author, Sally Quinn.

Quinn reportedly told the Washingtonian magazine that the brainy and sexy male character in her 500-plus page tome, whom she called Michael Lanzer, was modelled after Fauci, who blew her mind during a dinner meeting in Washington, DC, nearly 30 years ago.

"I just fell in love with him," Quinn said.

The 79-year-old Brooklyn native has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, where he served under President Ronald Reagan. He has become a household name in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.

If it's true that life imitates art, President Donald Trump may want to keep his top doc away from Melania Trump.

The story revolves around a first lady who has a fling with a National Institute of Heath scientist during the HIV pandemic. Quinn had already decided on the book's female lead, but was trying to decide who her love interest would be when she met Fauci.

The Cornell grad fit the bill of being "really brilliant, and compassionate, and kind, and decent, and honest. All of those things - and sexy."

Sadie Grey, the book's fictional first lady, meets the dashing doctor on a Bahamian beach after her husband dies. Sparks fly between the pair, according to the Washingtonian's account of the story.

According to Quinn, Fauci knows he's the inspiration behind her brainy Romeo.

"I think he was a little embarrassed," she said.

Latest articles

Education

GSSC students enjoy free internet and laptops as part of Australian-first project

In the lead-up to Term 2, Greater Shepparton Secondary College Year 12 student Lauren Millar was not sure how she was going to learn remotely without internet or a computer at home. But she was given a lifeline. Her family was chosen to be part of...

Madi Chwasta
Education

Education department takes Stop Shepparton’s New Super School member to VCAT

A member of the group Stop Shepparton’s New Super School has been ordered to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal by the Department of Education, in a dispute over a Freedom of Information request.

Madi Chwasta
Education

Kialla West students head back to school

When the bell rang to start term two, schools throughout the Goulburn Valley were unusually quiet. Roll call was swift at Kialla West Primary School, with only five students on campus for the first day of term, 12 on Thursday and eight signed up for...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Indian film legend Rishi Kapoor dead at 67

One of India’s most loved film actors Rishi Kapoor has died at the age of 67 after a battle with cancer.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Harrison Ford wrongly crossed runway

Star Wars actor Harrison Ford was at the controls of a small plane that wrongly crossed a runway at an airport in Los Angeles.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen dies at 79

Influential drummer Tony Allen, who was a pioneer of the Afrobeat genre, has died in Paris aged 79.

AAP Newswire