Tom Cruise to film aboard Space Station

One small step for Tom Cruise, one giant leap for movie making?

Cruise is partnering with NASA to shoot a movie, at least in part, aboard the International Space Station, NASA has confirmed, the first narrative feature to be shot in space.

"NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station," NASA administrator Jim Bridentsine tweeted on Tuesday.

"We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA's ambitious plans a reality."

Deadline Hollywood first reported on Monday that Cruise and Elon Musk's SpaceX were in the early stages of teaming up with NASA for an action-adventure feature film that would be shot in outer space.

Plot details have not been revealed, although Deadline reported that it will not be an instalment of Cruise's Mission: Impossible franchise.

It's unclear how Cruise will pull off this feat, but, even at 57, he's insisted on doing his own stunts.

Cruise's next film is Top Gun: Maverick, in which he reprises his role as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a test pilot and flight instructor.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Paramount has moved its release from July 12 to December 23.

