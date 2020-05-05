AAP Entertainment

BBC to close most satellite news offices

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of BBC headquarters in London - AAP

1 of 1

Britain's BBC will close the majority of its satellite news offices as part of a cost-cutting drive affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The move comes after BBC News suspended plans to cut 450 jobs as part of a plan to meet an STG80 million ($A155 million) savings target by 2022.

An internal email to BBC staff seen by the UK's PA news agency says the cuts to ancillary offices used by its regional news teams comes as the BBC faces "a challenging financial future".

"The coronavirus crisis and all of the issues that have resulted from it mean that we have to look at our costs in an even more forensic way than we normally do," head of BBC East and South East Jason Horton wrote.

"We have been reviewing all of the smaller district offices we have across England and were doing so through much of last year.

"We have now decided to close a majority of those smaller sites."

A BBC spokesman said the closures would save a significant amount of money.

"New technology means these smaller sites are no longer needed. Closing them will save money at a time when the BBC faces significant financial pressures," he said.

"There will be no job losses and our services in those areas will not change."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton man faces court over alleged attempted murder

A Shepparton man has faced court over an alleged attempted murder that occurred earlier this year. It is understood the man, 40, was arrested by Shepparton police on January 28 and subsequently charged in relation to the alleged incident. Police...

Liz Mellino
News

Teenager refused bail after assault at Shepparton Bottle-O

A Shepparton teenager has been denied bail after allegedly assaulting a security guard working at the Bottle-O Warehouse in Shepparton earlier this year.

Liz Mellino
News

Ram-raid at Identity Menswear a “targeted” attack

Shepparton police are investigating a ram-raid at Identity Menswear in the Maude St Mall in the early hours of Monday morning. It is understood at least three offenders used a vehicle to ram the front of the store at around 3.08 am, causing...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Indian film legend Rishi Kapoor dead at 67

One of India’s most loved film actors Rishi Kapoor has died at the age of 67 after a battle with cancer.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Harrison Ford wrongly crossed runway

Star Wars actor Harrison Ford was at the controls of a small plane that wrongly crossed a runway at an airport in Los Angeles.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Indian actor Irrfan Khan dies of cancer

Life of Pi and Slumdog Millionaire movie star Irrfan Khan of India has died at the age of 53 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

AAP Newswire