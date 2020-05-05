AAP Entertainment

Disney announces new Star Wars film

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of Taika Waititi - AAP

1 of 1

Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit screenwriter Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new Star Wars feature film for theatres.

A new Star Wars series for streaming service Disney+ also is in development from Russian Doll writer Leslye Headland, Walt Disney Co says.

No release dates for either project were announced.

Disney had paused its development of Star Wars movies after the December 2019 release of The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth installment in the saga that began with George Lucas's original 1977 film.

Rise of Skywalker sold nearly $US1.1 billion ($A1.7 billion) worth of tickets worldwide but was the lowest-grossing film of the three Star Wars movies released by Disney since 2015.

Krysty Wilson-Cairns, co-writer of the Oscar-nominated movie 1917, will write the new Star Wars film with Waititi.

The company announced the news on May 4, a day celebrated annually by Star Wars fans in a nod to the phrase "May the force be with you".

The new projects add to the list of programming in the works from the galaxy of Star Wars, one of Disney's major franchises.

Disney previously announced a second season of Disney+ series The Mandalorian and two other streaming series.

One is based on the life of Cassian Andor prior to the movie Rogue One, and another stars Ewan McGregor as Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Latest articles

News

Ram-raid at Identity Menswear a “targeted” attack

Shepparton police are investigating a ram-raid at Identity Menswear in the Maude St Mall in the early hours of Monday morning. It is understood at least three offenders used a vehicle to ram the front of the store at around 3.08 am, causing...

Liz Mellino
News

Elder leaves incredible human legacy

By Katrina Mohamed On April 27, 2020, my hero and inspiration, my grandmother Phyllis Therese Appo, passed from this life into glory. She celebrated her 93rd birthday only seven days prior. We believe she was the oldest Gooreng Gooreng Elder and is...

John Lewis
News

Kialla family wins VCAT appeal to keep dog Snoop

Snoop, a beloved family pet, has been given a second chance at life and his Kialla owners could not be happier. It comes after an agonising wait for the family following a Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal hearing in February this year to...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Pratchett’s ‘Discworld’ books coming to TV

Narrativia, Motive Pictures and Endeavor Content will undertake a series of TV adaptations of the late Terry Pratchett’s comic fantasy series ‘Discworld’.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Indian film legend Rishi Kapoor dead at 67

One of India’s most loved film actors Rishi Kapoor has died at the age of 67 after a battle with cancer.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Harrison Ford wrongly crossed runway

Star Wars actor Harrison Ford was at the controls of a small plane that wrongly crossed a runway at an airport in Los Angeles.

AAP Newswire