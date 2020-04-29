AAP Entertainment

BBC axes Cowell’s ‘Greatest Dancer’ show

By AAP Newswire

Simon Cowell - AAP

The BBC has cancelled Simon Cowell's "The Greatest Dancer" program after two seasons on air.

The show gave previously undiscovered dance acts the chance to perform live weekly for captains Cheryl Tweedy, Oti Mabuse, "Glee's" Matthew Morrison and Todrick Hall and a studio audience in a competition to win STG50,000 ($A95,000) and an opportunity to perform on "Strictly Come Dancing."

The series, produced by Syco and Fremantle, was hosted by Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo, and aired on flagship channel BBC One.

Despite appealing to younger audiences, the second season struggled in the ratings, drawing a reported 2.8 million viewers for its final month. The show also faced stiff competition on Saturday nights from ITV hit "The Masked Singer".

A BBC spokesman confirmed the cancellation to Variety in a statement: "Whilst there are no plans for a further series of 'The Greatest Dancer,' we are proud of the show and would like to thank everyone involved in bringing so many memorable moments to BBC One."

The Greatest Dancer was notable for being Cowell's first project with the BBC after his success with "Britain's Got Talent" and "The X Factor" on rival ITV.

News of the show's cancellation comes in the same month as Fremantle and Syco's announcement that the format is being remade in China. They have teamed with Shanghai Media Group to develop "The Magnificent Dancer" for China's Dragon TV.

