Royal Melbourne Show axed due to COVID-19

The annual Royal Melbourne Show has been cancelled for this year, as coronavirus restrictions make it too hard to plan.

The Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria chief executive officer Brad Jenkins announced on Wednesday the 2020 show would be axed.

"The COVID-19 health crisis is unprecedented and the ongoing social distancing measures and mass gathering restrictions mean that in the best interest of public health, we are unable to plan and deliver the 2020 Royal Melbourne Show," he said in a statement.

"It was important to decide on the Royal Melbourne Show now, as many sponsors, exhibitors and competitors spend months preparing for the show."

Mr Jenkins said it's crucial to give all those involved in the event as much notice as possible and to look ahead to next year's show.

It follows the cancellation of the Adelaide Royal, Brisbane Ekka and Sydney Royal Easter Show earlier this year due to COVID-19.

This is the third time in the show's 165-year history it has been cancelled - first in 1915 and then in WWII between 1940-1945.

More than 100,000 visitors generally attend the Royal Melbourne Show over 11 days each year and contributes more than $244 million in value to Victoria's economy annually.

The 2021 show will be planned for September 23 to October 3.