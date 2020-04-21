AAP Entertainment

Meghan hopes film inspires compassion

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - AAP

1 of 1

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, says she hopes her elephant film project will inspire people to take care of each other, in her first interview to be aired since quitting royal duties.

Meghan's pre-recorded interview about Elephant, the Disneynature documentary she narrated, appeared on Good Morning America on Monday.

"I hope that when people see this film, they realise how connected we all are, and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles they are facing, I think we'd take care of each other, animals and this planet in a very different way," the former Suits actor said.

"That's why it's really important for me to be able to help tell that story."

Her interview was screened on the same day the Sussexes declared they were no longer co-operating with the British tabloid press after watching people's lives "pulled apart" because "salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue".

It also came as court documents were released relating to Meghan's privacy claim against Associated Newspapers.

The legal papers revealed in the run up to the royal wedding Meghan and Prince Harry warned Meghan's father Thomas Markle that contacting the press would backfire, and offered to help him.

Good Morning Australia said the duchess recorded the Disney interview last year while working on the film project.

Elephant - about a family of elephants and their journey across Africa - is Meghan's first post-royal project.

Meghan's fee for Elephant was said to be a donation from Disney+ to the Elephants Without Borders conservation charity.

Latest articles

Rugby

Meninga not happy with Greenberg move

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga believes the pressure on Todd Greenberg as NRL chief executive before his exit was unfair and poorly timed.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Play Origin at end of NRL season: Meninga

Mal Meninga believes it is in the NRL’s best interest for State of Origin to be played at the end of the altered 2020 season schedule.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Twickenham takes on virus testing role

The English Rugby Football Union has turned Twickenham into a COVID-19 drive-through testing programme.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

No ‘original form’ Cannes festival in 2020

The organisers of the Cannes Film Festival say they are exploring options about holding an event this year.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Harry pays tribute to parents in lockdown

Prince Harry says parents of children with serious illness deserve “full respect” for coping with lockdown, as he drew on his own experience as a parent in LA.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Notre Dame bell rings out in empty Paris

The biggest bell in Notre Dame has rang out for the first time since mid-March, when the coronavirus lockdown forced restoration works to end.

AAP Newswire