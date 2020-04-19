AAP Entertainment

Lady Gaga kicks off virtual COVID concert

Lady Gaga has kicked off the One World: Together at Home telecast with a soulful performance of Smile, a classic popularised by Nat King Cole.

Gaga, who co-ordinated with World Health Organisation leaders, corporations and musicians for the virtual concert, opened the special, saying, "Tonight is not a fundraiser, so put your wallets away. ... The artists are here to say thank you."

Gaga called the special, "our love letter to the world".

The pop star also shared videos of herself on her Instagram story listening and dancing along to the performances, Elton John's I'm Still Standing.

More than 70 artists and celebrities gathered around the world for the concert, to honor and celebrate healthcare workers who are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

US TV personalities Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert are hosting the virtual event, which also includes performances and appearances from Taylor Swift, Elton John, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna and The Rolling Stones.

Global Citizen's Together at Home is not a traditional fundraising event.

The Global Citizen website identifies several ways viewers can get involved. Its "Take Action" site includes how people can make their voices heard and donate money.

