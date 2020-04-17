AAP Entertainment

Harry pays tribute to parents in lockdown

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of Prince Harry, Meghan and their son Archie. - AAP

1 of 1

Prince Harry has paid tribute to the families of children with severe health needs for persevering under the coronavirus lockdown, drawing on his own experiences of parenthood.

Harry is a patron of WellChild, a British charity supporting children suffering from serious illnesses, and spoke to parents and nurses via a video call.

He reflected on his own time as a new father to Archie, born last May, as he asked parents about lockdown in Britain.

"It's certainly strange times ... full respect to every single one of you, because this is hard on everyone, but it is especially hard on you," he said on the video published by WellChild.

"Of course there's going to be hard days. I can't even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys. Having one kid, at 11 months old, is tough, so to see what you guys are going through on a day-to-day basis, honestly so much respect to every single one of you."

Harry moved to Los Angeles earlier this year with his American wife Meghan after the couple gave up their roles as working members of Britain's royal family.

The couple's plans shocked Queen Elizabeth and the other Windsors but a deal brokered by the 93-year-old monarch saw them go their own way from April.

Harry alluded to having more time to spend with his family in California, which has also seen restrictions imposed.

He said that one positive of the lockdown might be having time to spend with the family - "so much family that you almost think, do I feel guilty for having so much family time?" - and added that it was important to appreciate positive moments when harder times inevitably lay ahead.

"You've got to celebrate those moments where you're just on the floor, rolling around in hysterics because of something that's happened, and inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there's going to be something that you have to deal with, and there's no way that you can run away from it," he said.

"As long as you guys are looking after yourselves and looking after each other, that is the best that you can do."

Latest articles

News

Donate to online Anzac appeal

Cancelled face-to-face selling of Anzac Day badges could cost Goulburn Valley RSL sub-branches thousands of dollars. The RSL Anzac Appeal joins the long list of events that have had to adjust because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Around this time of the...

James Bennett
News

Mooroopna man injured after attempting to stop thief from stealing his vehicle

A Mooroopna man who jumped in the tray of his ute in an attempt to stop a thief from stealing his vehicle is in a stable condition in hospital. The man, 26, suffered moderate injuries to his legs and feet after his vehicle, driven by the offender...

Liz Mellino
News

$140 000 committed to fund Shepparton prostate cancer specialist nurse for another year

Prostate cancer specialist nurses will continue to service the Goulburn Valley despite Shepparton’s Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch not going ahead this year. Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia yesterday committed $140 000 to fund the Goulburn Valley...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Goodie Tim Brooke-Taylor dies of virus

UK comedian and actor Tim Brooke-Taylor, best remembered as part of comedy team The Goodies, has died at 79 after contracting coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

No ‘original form’ Cannes festival in 2020

The organisers of the Cannes Film Festival say they are exploring options about holding an event this year.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Beatles lyrics fetch huge price at auction

Handwritten lyrics to Beatles hit Hey Jude by Sir Paul McCartney have sold for a huge sum at an auction marking 50 years since the band split.

AAP Newswire