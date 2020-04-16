Duchess of York to read kids’ story online

Sarah, Duchess of York, has launched a Storytime With Fergie And Friends YouTube channel.

The Duke of York's ex-wife said she would be reading a traditional children's story each day.

"Every day I'm going to do Storytime With Fergie And Friends - not just Fergie. You'll have to wait and see - it's going to be very exciting," she said.

Waving a cuddly unicorn toy around, she added: "Let's get a bit of magic going here, shall we?"

The duchess promised the stories would be short but also added: "They could be long books."

"I'm in my favourite place ever, ever, ever, which is with children, thinking of children and thinking of all the children out there that just need a little bit of magic. You are not alone," she added.

She began her story reading pledge with picture book Hairy Maclary by Lynley Dodd, putting on her glasses and adding her own commentary throughout.

"Isn't it great? I just love it," she said of the book at the start, before stopping to show off an Alice In Wonderland teapot.

The exuberant duchess, who was born Sarah Ferguson and nicknamed Fergie by the press, recently signed a publishing deal for seven children's books.

The 60-year-old ex-royal said she would read a story at 4pm UK time each day.