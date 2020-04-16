AAP Entertainment

Duchess of York to read kids’ story online

By AAP Newswire

Sarah, Duchess of York - AAP

1 of 1

Sarah, Duchess of York, has launched a Storytime With Fergie And Friends YouTube channel.

The Duke of York's ex-wife said she would be reading a traditional children's story each day.

"Every day I'm going to do Storytime With Fergie And Friends - not just Fergie. You'll have to wait and see - it's going to be very exciting," she said.

Waving a cuddly unicorn toy around, she added: "Let's get a bit of magic going here, shall we?"

The duchess promised the stories would be short but also added: "They could be long books."

"I'm in my favourite place ever, ever, ever, which is with children, thinking of children and thinking of all the children out there that just need a little bit of magic. You are not alone," she added.

She began her story reading pledge with picture book Hairy Maclary by Lynley Dodd, putting on her glasses and adding her own commentary throughout.

"Isn't it great? I just love it," she said of the book at the start, before stopping to show off an Alice In Wonderland teapot.

The exuberant duchess, who was born Sarah Ferguson and nicknamed Fergie by the press, recently signed a publishing deal for seven children's books.

The 60-year-old ex-royal said she would read a story at 4pm UK time each day.

Latest articles

News

Online marketplace to launch in Benalla enabling businesses to trade during the pandemic

Benalla businesses will soon have a new website — ‘Buy from Benalla’ — where they can continue to trade in an online marketplace. The website, which is free for businesses, will go live later this month and is being set up in...

Simon Ruppert
News

Benalla still on three COVID-19 cases but it is important to not become complacent

Tuesday’s Department of Health and Human Services figures confirm that Benalla Rural City still only has three confirmed COVID-19 cases and that the rate of new cases across the state continues to decrease.

Simon Ruppert
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton goes six days with no new COVID-19 cases

It has now been six days since Greater Shepparton last recorded a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Goodie Tim Brooke-Taylor dies of virus

UK comedian and actor Tim Brooke-Taylor, best remembered as part of comedy team The Goodies, has died at 79 after contracting coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

No ‘original form’ Cannes festival in 2020

The organisers of the Cannes Film Festival say they are exploring options about holding an event this year.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Beatles lyrics fetch huge price at auction

Handwritten lyrics to Beatles hit Hey Jude by Sir Paul McCartney have sold for a huge sum at an auction marking 50 years since the band split.

AAP Newswire