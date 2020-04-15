AAP Entertainment

Bocelli Easter music breaks YouTube record

By AAP Newswire

ITALY PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 MUSIC - AAP

1 of 1

Andrea Bocelli is officially YouTube's newest superstar.

The Italian tenor's live-streaming solo performance on Easter Sunday, streamed on April 12 exclusively via YouTube from the Duomo in Milan, has gone into the record books as drawing the biggest audience for a classical live stream in YouTube's history.

Bocelli's Music For Hope - Live From Duomo di Milano reached more than 2.8 million peak concurrent viewers, according to YouTube.

That also makes it one of the biggest musical live-stream performances of all time. The 25-minute video generated more than 28 million views worldwide in its first 24 hours, and as of Tuesday had topped 35 million views.

Even prior to the stream beginning, more than one million viewers were queued up in the waiting room.

In a statement, Bocelli said, "I am moved and delighted to have received such an overwhelming reaction that has gone beyond our highest expectations.... It was an immeasurable honour and privilege to lend my voice to the prayers of millions of people, gathered in a single embrace - a small, great miracle of which the whole world was the protagonist and which confirms my optimism about the future of our planet."

Accompanied only by the organist, Emanuele Vianelli, Bocelli sang a carefully-chosen selection of pieces, specially arranged for solo voice and organ, including the beloved Bach/Gounod setting of Ave Maria and Franck's Panis Angelicus.

Bocelli ended the performance with a rendition of Amazing Grace.

For the record, the most-viewed live-streaming event in YouTube's history remains the 2012 space jump by skydiver Felix Baumgartner, which more than 8 million people watched live concurrently on YouTube.

Latest articles

The Boss's Dog

Some things should be off the table

The Boss likes his proverbs – he’s a bit old-fashioned like that – and this virus thing is just giving him more encouragement. “It’s an ill wind that blows no-one any good,” he said the other day, shaking his head like he wasn’t quite...

The General

The Boss's Dog

When I get to Heaven...

The Boss has been moping about, playing John Prine songs these last few days - more than usual anyway. When he told me the news about Mr Prine’s death from Coronavirus complications, he reminded me that he and his mates had booked to see the John...

The General

The Boss's Dog

COVID-19: A Meeting of the Minds

I had a rare moment of clarity the other day - an epiphany of sorts - while performing the downward dog yoga pose as part of my morning exercise routine, and it was this: humans are becoming more like us. Given the unquestionable superiority of the...

The General

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Goodie Tim Brooke-Taylor dies of virus

UK comedian and actor Tim Brooke-Taylor, best remembered as part of comedy team The Goodies, has died at 79 after contracting coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Trump will ‘look’ at Tiger King pardon

US President Donald Trump has been asked if he would consider pardoning Tiger King star Joe Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

No ‘original form’ Cannes festival in 2020

The organisers of the Cannes Film Festival say they are exploring options about holding an event this year.

AAP Newswire