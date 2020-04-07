AAP Entertainment

UK Bond girl Honor Blackman dies aged 94

By AAP Newswire

Honor Blackman and Sean Connery - AAP

1 of 1

British actress Honor Blackman, who was best known for playing Bond girl Pussy Galore, has died at the age of 94, her family says.

Blackman died of natural causes at her home in Sussex, southern England the family said in a statement to the Guardian newspaper.

"As well as being a much-adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent; with an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic," the statement said.

"She achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment and with absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times," it said.

Blackman played Pussy Galore in the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger as well as Cathy Gale in The Avengers, a 1961 spy drama television series.

