Pink recovers from COVID-19, blasts govt

By AAP Newswire

Pink has tested positive for coronavirus, the singer revealed on social media. After self-isolating with her family in Los Angeles, she is on the mend and was recently given the all-clear from her doctor.

She first noticed symptoms of COVID-19 two weeks ago, Pink elaborated, along with her three-year-old son Jameson.

"This illness is serious and real," wrote Pink, who is married to Carey Hart with whom she shares a daughter. "It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible."

To do her part to help stem the spread of coronavirus, Pink is donating $US500,000 ($A830,000) to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in her hometown of Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania has reported more than 8570 cases of COVID-19 with 102 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control. She's giving another $US500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Fund.

Pink continued: "THANK YOU to all of our healthcare profressionals and everuome in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home."

Pink is the latest music artist to have contracted the virus, which has surpassed 1 million infections worldwide.

Sara Bareilles also revealed that she had beat COVID-19 writing on April 2: "I am just thinking about all the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around."

