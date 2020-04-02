Harry Potter audiobook available for free

5370537724001

British author JK Rowling is hoping her much-loved Harry Potter series will work its magic on bored children stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the first book in the series about the boy wizard, will be available for free worldwide as an ebook and audiobook throughout April as part of an initiative to help parents, carers and teachers entertain housebound children, Rowling said on Wednesday.