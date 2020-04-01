AAP Entertainment

Bluey wins International Emmy award

By AAP Newswire

An image of Bluey and her family. - AAP

1 of 1

"Australia's most popular children's television show", Bluey, has won an International Emmy Kids Award.

The Ludo Studio animated series about a family of blue heelers won in the Kids: Preschool category, beating other nominees from Germany, Chile and China.

Bluey Executive Producer, Charlie Aspinwall said the win is an incredible recognition for every one of the fantastic team at Ludo Studio.

"They've poured their hearts and souls into making Bluey the show that everyone loves and we're just so proud of this achievement and how far we've come."

Produced in Brisbane, the show follows a six-year-old blue heeler dog who turns her everyday family life into adventures, developing her imagination as well as her mental, physical and emotional resilience.

"We're so proud of Joe Brumm and the whole gang of beautiful artists at Ludo. They've created a beautiful show celebrating one of the most important things: imagination and gameplay," Executive Producer and the studio's co-founder Daley Pearson said.

"Bluey's created a special connection to people around the world and it's a real privilege to be creating the show under one roof in Brisbane with our friends.

"It's also been a secret dream of ours to create a bit of an industry in Brisbane that competes with the world."

The show won a Logie and an AACTA award in 2019 and has featured guest voices including ABC radio host Myf Warhurst and former pro surfer, Layne Beachley.

The award was announced online by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in New York on Wednesday after the MIPTV conference in Cannes, France was cancelled because of the coronavirus.

Bluey is the most-watched program in the history on the ABC's iView streaming service, with more than 200 million views since its launch in 2018.

The show is co-commissioned by the ABC and BBC and funded in association with Screen Australia and Screen Queensland.

Latest articles

News

Dentists close their doors to non-urgent patients

Local dental clinics have shut their doors to non-urgent patients under new coronavirus regulations. From Monday, all non-urgent dental procedures across the state have been placed on hold for the next three months. Under the COVID-19 Level 3...

Morgan Dyer
News

Teddy bears in Shepparton’s windows are bringing joy to kids

The movement drew its inspiration from the hugely popular children’s book We’re Going on a Bear Hunt

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton’s Australian National Piano Award postponed

The 2020 Australian National Piano Award has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Award board member Judy Longley from Shepparton said the biennial award due to take place at Shepparton’s Riverlinks Eastbank from September...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Bindi marries then shuts Australia Zoo

Bindi Irwin’s nuptials have been held less than 24 hours before weddings were limited to just five guests under stringent government coronavirus regulations.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Wedding without guests due to virus: Irwin

Bindi Irwin says there were no guests at her wedding because of the coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Wonder Woman release delayed by pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has delayed another Hollywood blockbuster, with Wonder Woman 1984 delayed until August.

AAP Newswire