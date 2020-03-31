AAP Entertainment

Placido Domingo feels 'fine' after virus

Tenor Placido Domingo says he is resting at home after catching the new coronavirus.

Domingo said in a statement that he is "at home and I feel fine".

The 79-year-old was reportedly hospitalised in Mexico after publicly acknowledging on March 22 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and said he was going into isolation.

Domingo, who has longstanding ties to Mexico, had suffered from a fever and a cough.

Domingo wrote on Monday that "from the very first symptom I was, as usual, under medical supervision, given my age and my comorbidity".

"My thoughts right now are with those who suffer and with all those who are generously working to save lives," he said.

"I thank everyone for your affection and once again I recommend everyone to stay safe at home. See you soon."

