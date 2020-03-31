A-List ‘living room’ show raises $US8m

5370537724001

A weekend benefit broadcast featuring recording stars performing live music online from home raised nearly $US8 million ($A13 million) for two charities serving first responders and Americans facing economic hardship amid the coronavirus crisis, sponsors say.

The Sunday night show, hosted by Elton John from his kitchen, featured Billie Eilish, the Backstreet Boys, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga and Tim McGraw - appearing by way of smartphones, home cameras or online platforms.