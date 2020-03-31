AAP Entertainment

Sydney Opera House goes digital amid virus

By AAP Newswire

Missy Higgins performance on the Forecourt at Sydney Opera House - AAP

1 of 1

Australians can watch Sydney Opera House performances from their own homes as the iconic performance venue goes digital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full-length performances, talks, never-before-seen footage from the venue's archives and behind-the-scenes content will be available on the Sydney Opera House website while the venue's doors are closed because of coronavirus.

New content will be released weekly on the Opera House website as part of its digital season which will enable people to simultaneously watch performances together.

Programming director Fiona Winning said the Opera House played an important role in bringing the community together - especially now as people are being urged to stay home to limit COVID-19's spread.

"We think now more than ever audiences and people want to be inspired and connected," Ms Winning told AAP on Tuesday.

"People can tune in together and watch a bunch of different things."

The online program will on Wednesday kick off with a Missy Higgins 2019 performance followed by a talk with American writer Chanel Miller and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra's 2018 performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony.

Sydney Opera House chief executive Louise Herron hopes the new digital program will connect and comfort people.

"While we cannot welcome audiences to live performances in our venues, we are committed to offering the best in arts, culture and entertainment, as we have since opening in 1973," Ms Herron said in a statement.

Free digital content including podcasts will also be available on demand on the Opera House website.

Latest articles

National

Dental industry hit hard by coronavirus

Australia’s dental industry is in trouble as coronavirus causes supply issues and fear drives patients away, putting the dental health of millions at risk.

AAP Newswire
National

People worry over virus but not taking ill

New polling form Essential Research finds older Australians are the most likely to think they won’t catch the coronavirus even though they are most at risk.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld govt wins appeal against pedophile

The Queensland government has won an appeal against the prison sentence given to a man who took a little girl from a Kmart store and sexually assaulted her.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Bindi marries then shuts Australia Zoo

Bindi Irwin’s nuptials have been held less than 24 hours before weddings were limited to just five guests under stringent government coronavirus regulations.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Wedding without guests due to virus: Irwin

Bindi Irwin says there were no guests at her wedding because of the coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Wonder Woman release delayed by pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has delayed another Hollywood blockbuster, with Wonder Woman 1984 delayed until August.

AAP Newswire