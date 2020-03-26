AAP Entertainment

Wedding without guests due to virus: Irwin

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin - AAP

Bindi Irwin says she married Chandler Powell in a ceremony without guests because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The TV star, who is the daughter of late wildlife expert Steve Irwin, tied the knot at Queensland's Australia Zoo hours before the country banned weddings attended by more than five people.

The environmentalist, who met her husband at the zoo, shared a photo from their ceremony on Instagram.

The 21-year-old said they had been forced to "change everything" after nearly a year of planning.

"We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend," she told her 3.3 million followers.

"There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now.

"We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding.

"This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it's lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos.

"Right now we're encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history."

The event also featured a tribute to her father, who was killed by a stingray in September 2006, when she was eight.

"Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens," she said.

"Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad's memory. We shared tears and smiles and love," she added.

"Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!"

