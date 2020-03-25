AAP Entertainment

Broadway playwright Terrence McNally dies

By AAP Newswire

Obit Terrernce McNally - AAP

1 of 1

Tony award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, known for plays like Love! Valour! Compassion! and for musical version of Kiss of the Spider Woman, has died of complications related to the coronavirus, his representative says.

Matt Polk said McNally, 81, died on Tuesday in a hospital in Florida. The Broadway theatre veteran was a lung cancer survivor and had lived with a chronic respiratory condition.

McNally's career spanned six decades, encompassing plays, musicals and operas. It ranged from AIDS dramas Lips Together, Teeth Apart, to domestic drama Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, and the stage musical adaptation of movie The Full Monty.

He was given a lifetime achievement award at the 2019 Tony Awards ceremony in New York, adding to the four he received for Love! Valour! Compassion, Master Class and the books of the musical versions of Ragtime and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

McNally is survived by his husband, producer Tom Kirdahy.

Tributes poured in from the theatre world on Tuesday.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said on Twitter he was heartbroken, calling McNally "a giant in our world, who straddled plays and musicals deftly"

Former Rent star Anthony Rapp called him "a vital voice in American theatre, especially effective at lifting up and amplifying the American LGBTQ experience".

Peter Marks, theatre critic at the Washington Post, tweeted, "This virus is taking great people away. Terrence McNally was a master with class".

Broadway theatres have been shut since March 12 because of restrictions aimed at preventing the spread or coronavirus.

Latest articles

Sport

Heathcote could play mid-week HDFNL games

YOU may be seeing Heathcote in action on a weeknight in season 2020. Heathcote District Football Netball League chairman Peter Cole has suggested mid-week games could be on the cards later this year. With the start of the season delayed, at least...

Brayden May
Sport

Colbinabbin tops off a terrific season

COLBINABBIN’S season has ended in stunning fashion after the club won two Campaspe Tennis Association grand finals on Saturday. The club’s junior side in Section B started the day in perfect fashion as they overcame Lockington Bamawm United 3 in...

Brayden May
Sport

Heathcote Panthers season throw into jeopardy

THE Heathcote Panthers’ basketball finals campaign has been halted by concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the Bendigo Basketball Association announced the current season had been postponed until further notice as...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Opera singer Domingo has coronavirus

Opera singer Placido Domingo says he has tested positive for the coronavirus and he and his family are in isolation.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Latest developments on the coronavirus

Deaths from coronavirus have continued to surge around the world, stock markets again plummeted, and more major events such as Eurovision have been cancelled.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Jazz great Manu Dibango dies from virus

Famed jazz saxophonist Manu Dibango has died from the coronavirus aged 86.

AAP Newswire