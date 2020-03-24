Jazz great Manu Dibango dies from virus

5370537724001

Renowned jazz man Manu Dibango, to many the beloved "Papy Groove" who served as an inspiration and pioneer in his art, has died from the coronavirus, his official Facebook page has announced. He was 86.

The saxophonist who inspired what is known as "world music" was recently hospitalised with an illness "linked to COVID-19", his official Facebook page said last Wednesday, adding he was "resting well and calmly recovering".