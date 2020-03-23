AAP Entertainment

Opera singer Domingo has coronavirus

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of Placido Domingo - AAP

1 of 1

Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo says he is infected with the coronavirus.

The 79-year-old Domingo said in a post on his personal Facebook account on Sunday that "I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive".

The tenor says he and his family are in self-isolation and that he is feeling well despite having fever and a cough.

"I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 foot distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can!" he said.

Domingo, one of the world's top opera stars, has recently been accused by several women of sexual misconduct.

That has led to several of his performances being cancelled and an apology from him.

Spain is the third hardest-hit country after China and Italy with 28,572 infections and 1720 deaths in the virus outbreak.

Latest articles

News

Trapped in Peru: Kialla West couple in COVID-19 hotel lockdown

When Kialla West couple David and Sally Cole began planning their South America trip 18 months ago, they had two goals to tick off the bucket list: scale Machu Picchu and cruise around the cape. A total lockdown in their Peruvian hotel – with...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Virus isolation payments for Tasmanians

Tasmanians forced to self-isolate can receive cash payments from the state government as part of a widespread economic stimulus package.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Tom Hanks released from Qld hospital

Tom Hanks and his wife singer Rita Wilson have been discharged from a Queensland hospital but remain in self-isolation after coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Latest developments on the coronavirus

Deaths from coronavirus have continued to surge around the world, stock markets again plummeted, and more major events such as Eurovision have been cancelled.

AAP Newswire