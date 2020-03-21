AAP Entertainment

Domingo quits opera union, donates $US500K

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of Placido Domingo - AAP

1 of 1

Placido Domingo has resigned from the US union that represents opera singers and will contribute $US500,000 ($A852,093) to sexual harassment eradication programs and a fund that helps opera employees in crisis.

The development came weeks after investigations by the American Guild of Musical Artists and Los Angeles Opera found sexual harassment allegations against the famed 79-year-old tenor to be credible.

The investigations were launched after multiple women accused Domingo of harassment and abusing his power while he held management positions at LA Opera and Washington National Opera.

AGMA announced its four-month investigation found Domingo had engaged in "inappropriate" activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the workplace.

Details of the allegations were not released, but people familiar with the investigation who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity said investigators found 27 people were sexually harassed or had witnessed inappropriate behaviour by Domingo in the 1990s and 2000s.

LA Opera said its investigators received 10 accusations that Domingo engaged in "inappropriate conduct" with women between 1986 and 2019.

Domingo helped found the LA Opera in the 1980s and led the company as general director from 2003 until last October, when he stepped down after the allegations surfaced.

In announcing Domingo's resignation, AGMA also said the union had withdrawn disciplinary charges filed against singer as a result of its investigation.

Disciplinary action could have ranged from fines to expulsion.

Union officials said they had no additional comment, and Domingo's representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Shane Jacobson delights the crowd at GV Brain dinner

Comedy is tragedy plus time, according to Australian comedian and actor Shane Jacobson. But it’s probably still too early to joke about coronavirus. Last Wednesday, Mr Jacobson had a 207-strong audience at The Woolshed Emerald Bank in stitches...

Spencer Fowler Steen
Entertainment

Circus Oz brings a wintry wonderland to Mooroopna

Family fun is on its way to Riverlinks WestSide in Mooroopna later this month, with the return of Circus Oz. Presenting its brand new show Aurora, Circus Oz will feature a host of silly and lovable arctic characters, all performing spectacular...

James Bennett
Entertainment

Converge on the Goulburn to celebrate cultural diversity in Shepparton

Some of the best food and culture from Greater Shepparton’s Aboriginal and multicultural communities will be on show at Victoria Park Lake later this month.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Richard Wilkins tests positive to COVID-19

Entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins has tested positive to the coronavirus after meeting with Hollywood star Rita Wilson.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Virus isolation payments for Tasmanians

Tasmanians forced to self-isolate can receive cash payments from the state government as part of a widespread economic stimulus package.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Latest developments on the coronavirus

Deaths from coronavirus have continued to surge around the world, stock markets again plummeted, and more major events such as Eurovision have been cancelled.

AAP Newswire