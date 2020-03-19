Latest on the spread of coronavirus

DEATHS, INFECTIONS

* The virus has infected more than 204,000 people across the world and the death toll has exceeded 8700.

* The US is reporting more than 7700 coronavirus cases and at least 134 deaths, about half of them in Washington state.

* The Italian government threatened to ban all outdoor exercise as the coronavirus death toll soared to 2978.

* French health authorities reported 89 new deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total to 264 or an increase of almost 51 per cent.

* Infections in Spain have risen by about 2000 to 13,716, with 598 now killed by COVID-19.

* Indonesia's death toll jumped on Wednesday from five to 19 and Malaysia warned of "a tsunami" of cases if people did not follow new restrictions as infections surged across Southeast Asia.

* Pakistan confirmed its first coronavirus death as the total number of infections climbed to 260.

* Iran's death toll climbed to 1135 with 147 new deaths, while the total number of infections reached 17,361.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Global equities tumbled anew on Wednesday, with bond and gold prices also falling in an unusual tandem.

* The coronavirus pandemic could destroy up to 25 million jobs around the world if governments do not act fast, the International Labour Organization said.

* Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler will shut down their U.S. plants, bowing to pressure from the union representing about 150,000 hourly workers at those facilities, industry officials said.

* The pound sterling fell to its lowest since at least 1985 and past the previous "flash crash" lows hit in October 2016.

EVENTS

* The Eurovision song contest, one of the world's largest television events, will not take place this year.

* Britain's Glastonbury Festival, the largest greenfield music festival in the world, has been cancelled.

* Formula One teams must close for three weeks by the end of April, in a move that will allow races to be rescheduled during the European summer.