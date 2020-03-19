AAP Entertainment

Friends reunion delayed due to coronavirus

By AAP Newswire

The planned Friends reunion special at HBO Max is the latest victim of the production shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Variety has confirmed with sources that filming of the special has been delayed. It was due to film within the next week but it has now been pushed to May at the earliest.

Warner Bros. Television and HBO Max declined to comment.

The Friends reunion has been in the works for months but was officially announced in February.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are all set to return for the unscripted reunion.

