Eurovision cancelled due to coronavirus

By AAP Newswire

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands has been cancelled because of the uncertainties created by the coronavirus pandemic, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) says.

The event was scheduled to take place in Rotterdam on May 12-16.

The Swiss-based EBU, which organises the large annual television event, said it had looked for other options but came up short.

The decision to cancel the Song Contest was made in light of the restrictions put in place by participating broadcasters and Dutch authorities as well as health considerations for artists, staff and fans.

"We are very proud of the Eurovision Song Contest, that for 64 years has united people all around Europe. And we are deeply disappointed about this situation," EBU Song Contest chief Jon Ola Sand said in a statement.

The EBU is in talks with its Dutch hosts to see whether the event can be staged in Rotterdam next year, Sand said.

Montaigne was due to represent Australia at Eurovision with her song Don't Break Me.

