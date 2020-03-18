AAP Entertainment

UK’s Glastonbury music festival cancelled

This year's Glastonbury music festival has been cancelled. - AAP

The UK's Glastonbury music festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Festival organisers confirmed on Wednesday morning that the 50th edition of fest, which was set to take place from June 24-28, would have to be called off. It will return in 2021.

In a statement, organisers said: "Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week - and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty, this is now our only viable option.

"We very much hope that the situation in the UK will have improved enormously by the end of June.

But even if it has, we are no longer able to spend the next three months with thousands of crew here on the farm, helping us with the enormous job of building the infrastructure and attractions needed to welcome more than 200,000 people to a temporary city in these fields."

The festival said 135,000 people have already paid a deposit for a Glastonbury 2020 tickets, and because the balance payments on those tickets were due at the beginning of April "we wanted to make a firm decision before then."

Organisers have also promised that those who have paid a STG50 ($A100) deposit will be able to roll the deposit over to 2021 "and guarantee the opportunity to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2021."

"Those who would prefer a refund of that STG50 will be able to contact See Tickets in the coming days in order to secure that. This option will remain available until September this year. For those who are happy to roll their deposit over, that will happen automatically."

The festival added that details on rolling over coach packages, official accommodation bookings and local Sunday tickets will be added to the website this week.

"The cancellation of this year's festival will no doubt come as a terrible blow to our incredible crew and volunteers who work so hard to make this event happen," said festival founders Michael Eavis and Emily Eavis.

"There will also inevitably be severe financial implications as a result of this cancellation - not just for us, but also the Festival's charity partners, suppliers, traders, local landowners and our community."

