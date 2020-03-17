AAP Entertainment

Orchestra to keep the music coming

By AAP Newswire

Hungarian concert pianist Gergely Bogany - AAP

1 of 1

The Adelaide Symphony Orchestra is planning to take performances online during the coronavirus crisis, mindful it has a role to play in supporting the emotional wellbeing of its audiences.

The orchestra has postponed some shows but is negotiating to stream others live in a bid to keep the music coming.

"We know that music has a unique ability to improve mood, self-esteem and quality of life," the ASO said in a statement.

"We'll be doing everything we can in the coming months to ensure all South Australians, in spite of COVID-19, can remain connected through our music."

The orchestra will offer to swap tickets to later performances or offer refunds but hopes to still perform scheduled Brahams and Mozart concerts in April with at least one of those likely to be live-streamed rather than in front of a live audience.

The ASO said its current plans could change based on state and federal government recommendations or regulations.

"Above all, we're primarily concerned with the health and wellbeing of our employees, supporters and suppliers, and the ASO stands ready to play its part in controlling the spread of COVID-19," it said.

On Monday the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra announced it would live stream performance on YouTube.

All MSO concerts have been cancelled until April 13 with refunds available for ticketholders.

Latest articles

National

No Anzac Day services in SA or NT

The RSL has now cancelled public Anzac Day services in South Australia, the Northern Territory, NSW, Western Australia and Tasmania.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne baby phone blackmailer jailed

A judge has denounced the “immoral actions” of a woman who blackmailed the Melbourne parents of a dying baby girl.

AAP Newswire
National

Former PM Julia Gillard in self-isolation

Julia Gillard is self-isolating in the UK after embracing Sophie Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian prime minister, at an event in London earlier this month.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Richard Wilkins tests positive to COVID-19

Entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins has tested positive to the coronavirus after meeting with Hollywood star Rita Wilson.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Stephens a model of new fashion diversity

A spontaneous decision to attend a casting call for a denim brand co-founded by Khloe Kardashian has launched Sydney local Cameron Stephen’s modelling career.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Coachella postponed until Oct over virus

Major music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire