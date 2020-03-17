AAP Entertainment

Tom Hanks released from Qld hospital

By AAP Newswire

CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 PANDEMIC - AAP

Actor Tom Hanks has reportedly been released from a Gold Coast hospital after being quarantined with coronavirus.

His wife Rita Wilson remains in isolation after also testing positive to the virus last week.

Hanks is in Queensland filming a Baz Luhrmann biopic about Elvis Presley.

Production has ceased for two weeks but he is not believed to have infected any other cast or crew.

Singer-songwriter Wilson recently performed in Brisbane and Sydney.

Nine Network entertainment editor Richard Wilkins has since also tested positive for the virus, saying he met Wilson twice in the week leading up to her diagnosis.

Hanks issued a statement last Thursday saying he and his wife went to hospital after feeling run down.

He said they would comply with all Australian health restrictions relating to the virus.

While in hospital Hanks tweeted his gratitude to the medical staff caring for them.

The post, which included a photo of two pieces of toast smothered in Vegemite, sparked a furious social media debate about the correct amount and application of the popular spread.

Wilson asked Twitter to help her compile a music playlist for those in isolation, calling it "Quarantunes".

