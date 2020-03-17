AAP Entertainment

UK actor Elba tests positive for virus

By AAP Newswire

British actor Idris Elba says he has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Elba, who starred in TV drama The Wire and movie Avengers: Infinity War, said in a Twitter post he has no symptoms but is isolating himself from others.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing... No panic," Elba, 47, wrote.

Elba said he had taken the test because he found out on Friday he had been exposed to someone who had contracted the disease. He did not identify the person.

"Stay positive. Don't freak out," he said in a video accompanying the Twitter post.

Elba was the second major Hollywood celebrity to announce he has the virus.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced last week that they both contracted the disease while working on a film in Australia.

